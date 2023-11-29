{{ 'product.bundled_products.label' | translate }}
{{ 'product.bundle_group_products.label' | translate }}
{{ 'product.buyandget.label' | translate }}
{{ 'product.gift.label' | translate }}
{{ 'product.addon_products.label' | translate }}
{{item.product.title_translations|translateModel}}
{{ field.name_translations | translateModel }}
-
{{ getSelectedItemDetail(selectedChildProduct, item).childProductName }}
x {{ selectedChildProduct.quantity || 1 }}
{{ getSelectedItemDetail(selectedChildProduct, item).childVariationName }}
{{item.variation.name}}
{{item.quantity}}x
NT$0
{{ item.unit_point }} 點